September 06, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

The East Asia Summit will enable ASEAN leaders and their eight dialogue partners, including India, to discuss regional and global matters. In August, ASEAN-India Economic Ministers gathered in Indonesia to prioritize the review of the 2009 ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), agreeing on a quarterly negotiation schedule aiming to conclude the review by 2025. In 2018, PM Modi visited Jakarta at the invitation of President Widodo, leading to the establishment of a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to enhance bilateral relations between Indonesia and India.