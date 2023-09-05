Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand's Dumri sees 11.40 percent voter turnout till 9 am

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling for bypolls in seven Assembly constituencies began on September 5 in Jharkhand, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and West Bengal. It's a significant contest between INDIA and NDA, with vote counting on September 8.
The Ghosi Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh presents a closely watched contest between the BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, a former SP member, and the SP's Sudhakar Singh. Congress and Left parties have thrown their weight behind Sudhakar Singh, while the BSP opted not to field a candidate for the bypoll.
Puthupally Assembly seat in Kerala sees a bypoll following the passing of Congress's Oommen Chandy, who held the constituency for a remarkable 53 years. The contest features UDF's Chandy Oommen (Oommen Chandy's son), LDF's Jack C Thomas, and NDA's Liginlal. Congress aims to maintain its stronghold, while CPI(M) seeks a return to power in the constituency.
Dumri Assembly seat, vacant after the death of JMM's Jagannath Mahto, sees NDA's Yashoda Devi (AJSU-BJP support) against INDIA bloc's Bebi Devi. AIMIM's Abdul Mobin Rizvi adds intrigue. JMM defends its Dumri stronghold.
Five candidates vie for the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand's bypoll, with the BJP and Congress as the primary contenders. The election follows the passing of BJP MLA Chandan Ram Das in April 2023, who had secured victory in 2022 by a margin of over 12,000 votes. The BJP's Parvati Das faces off against Congress's Basant Kumar, with other candidates including Bhagvati Prasad (Samajwadi Party), Arjun Dev (Uttarakhand Kranti Dal), and Bhagwat Kohli (Uttarakhand Parivartan Party). The BJP has held this Schedule Caste seat since 2007, with Congress winning it in 2002.
In Tripura's Dhanpur and Boxanagar bypolls, it's a direct contest between CPI (M) and the ruling BJP, as Congress and Tipra Motha abstain. Dhanpur's bypoll was triggered by Union minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation to retain her Lok Sabha seat. Boxanagar features BJP's Taffajal Hussain against CPI (M)'s Mizan Hussain. BJP conducted extensive campaigning led by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.
It's a three-way battle featuring the BJP's Tapasi Roy, widow of CRPF jawan Jagannath Roy, who recently joined the party. Trinamool Congress has fielded professor Nirmal Chandra Roy, while the Congress backs CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy.
In 2021, the BJP secured a narrow victory in the Dhupguri Assembly seat, winning by a margin of 4300 votes. This marked a significant milestone as the party made a remarkable entry into the West Bengal Assembly, securing 77 seats compared to just 3 in the previous election.
#WATCH | Jalpaiguri, West Bengal: Voting for Dhupguri Assembly by-polls to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/K3MeBk0NzF— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
Polling commenced at 7 am for bypolls in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dhupguri in West Bengal, and Puthuppally in Kerala. Vote counting is scheduled for September 8.
The opposition alliance consists of 28 parties, including the Congress, NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, JMM, AAP, DMK, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, SP, and RLD.