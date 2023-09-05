English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Sep 05, 2023 / 10:14 am

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand's Dumri sees 11.40 percent voter turnout till 9 am

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling for the bypolls in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand's Dumri, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, Dhupguri in West Bengal, and Puthuppally in Kerala commenced at 7 am.

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling for bypolls in seven Assembly constituencies began on September 5 in Jharkhand, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and West Bengal. It's a significant contest between INDIA and NDA, with vote counting on September 8.

    • Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand's Dumri sees 11.40 percent voter turnout till 9 am
      Polling for the bypolls in Ghosi, Dumri, Dhanpur, Boxanagar, Bageshwar, Dhupguri and Puthuppally began at 7am. (Representational Image)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • September 05, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Aditya L1 LIVE Updates: Aditya L1, first space-based Indian mission to study Sun successfully undergoes second earth-bound manoeuvre says ISRO

    • September 05, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

      Ghosi Bypoll LIVE Update: 9.12% Voter Turnout by 9 AM (PTI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Ghosi Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh: BJP vs. Samajwadi party showdown

      The Ghosi Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh presents a closely watched contest between the BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, a former SP member, and the SP's Sudhakar Singh. Congress and Left parties have thrown their weight behind Sudhakar Singh, while the BSP opted not to field a candidate for the bypoll.

    • September 05, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Puthupally, Kerala Bypoll: Battle for Oommen Chandy's legacy

      Puthupally Assembly seat in Kerala sees a bypoll following the passing of Congress's Oommen Chandy, who held the constituency for a remarkable 53 years. The contest features UDF's Chandy Oommen (Oommen Chandy's son), LDF's Jack C Thomas, and NDA's Liginlal. Congress aims to maintain its stronghold, while CPI(M) seeks a return to power in the constituency.

    • September 05, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      Dumri, Jharkhand Bypoll: Battle for a historic stronghold after Jagannath Mahto's demis

      Dumri Assembly seat, vacant after the death of JMM's Jagannath Mahto, sees NDA's Yashoda Devi (AJSU-BJP support) against INDIA bloc's Bebi Devi. AIMIM's Abdul Mobin Rizvi adds intrigue. JMM defends its Dumri stronghold.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Bageshwar, Uttarakhand Bypoll: BJP vs. Congress in contest for vacant assembly seat

      Five candidates vie for the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand's bypoll, with the BJP and Congress as the primary contenders. The election follows the passing of BJP MLA Chandan Ram Das in April 2023, who had secured victory in 2022 by a margin of over 12,000 votes. The BJP's Parvati Das faces off against Congress's Basant Kumar, with other candidates including Bhagvati Prasad (Samajwadi Party), Arjun Dev (Uttarakhand Kranti Dal), and Bhagwat Kohli (Uttarakhand Parivartan Party). The BJP has held this Schedule Caste seat since 2007, with Congress winning it in 2002.

    • September 05, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

      Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates | Dhanpur and Boxanagar bypolls in Tripura: CPI (M) vs. BJP in one-on-one contests

      In Tripura's Dhanpur and Boxanagar bypolls, it's a direct contest between CPI (M) and the ruling BJP, as Congress and Tipra Motha abstain. Dhanpur's bypoll was triggered by Union minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation to retain her Lok Sabha seat. Boxanagar features BJP's Taffajal Hussain against CPI (M)'s Mizan Hussain. BJP conducted extensive campaigning led by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

    • September 05, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The Dhupguri Assembly bypoll follows the demise of BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray

      It's a three-way battle featuring the BJP's Tapasi Roy, widow of CRPF jawan Jagannath Roy, who recently joined the party. Trinamool Congress has fielded professor Nirmal Chandra Roy, while the Congress backs CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy.

    • September 05, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP's historic win; Dhupguri assembly seat in 2021 

      In 2021, the BJP secured a narrow victory in the Dhupguri Assembly seat, winning by a margin of 4300 votes. This marked a significant milestone as the party made a remarkable entry into the West Bengal Assembly, securing 77 seats compared to just 3 in the previous election.

    • September 05, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Bypolls commence in multiple states; opposition alliance faces off against NDA

      Polling commenced at 7 am for bypolls in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dhupguri in West Bengal, and Puthuppally in Kerala. Vote counting is scheduled for September 8.

      The opposition alliance consists of 28 parties, including the Congress, NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, JMM, AAP, DMK, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, SP, and RLD.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market