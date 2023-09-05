Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand's Dumri sees 11.40 percent voter turnout till 9 am

September 05, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

Polling commenced at 7 am for bypolls in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dhupguri in West Bengal, and Puthuppally in Kerala. Vote counting is scheduled for September 8.

The opposition alliance consists of 28 parties, including the Congress, NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, JMM, AAP, DMK, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, SP, and RLD.