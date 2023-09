September 04, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

PM Modi acknowledges the evolving global landscape and highlights the importance of inclusive development and cooperation. India is poised to contribute constructively to the changing dynamics, emphasizing the value of every nation's voice. he says there's anew world order emerging post-COVID, with changing parameters of influence and impact. The 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (Together with All, Development for All) model can guide global welfare.