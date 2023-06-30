HDFC Merger News Highlights: HDFC Bank completes merger with HDFC Investments

English
    Jun 30, 2023 / 11:01 pm

    HDFC Merger News Highlights: The merger will be effective from July 1. HDFC Ltd. Will transfer commercial papers to HDFC Bank from July 7. Eligible shareholders of HDFC will get 42 new HDFC Bank shares for every 25 shares.

    HDFC Merger News Highlights: After the final approval of board, HDFC Bank will complete the merger with HDFC from July 1. The board has decided the record date as July 13 to determine eligible shareholders under the merger deal. July 12 is set for transfer of non-convertible debentures. The statement said, "This is in connection with our letter dated April 04, 2022 informing about the decision taken by the board of directors of HDFC Bank approving the Scheme under Sections 230

    to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”), and rules and regulations thereunder, subject to receipt of various statutory and regulatory approvals."

    • June 30, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

    • June 30, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

      Yuva Sena leader, Rahul Kanal to join Eknath Shinde tomorrow

      Rahul Kanal who is a close aide of Aditya Thackeray said he will join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction tomorrow. He said he and more than 1000 workers are going to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena tomorrow at 12 noon. The joining ceremony will take place in the presence of Eknath Shinde, he said.

    • June 30, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

      HDFC Bank merges with HDFC from July 1

      After the final approval of board, HDFC Bank will complete the merger with HDFC from July 1. The board has decided the record date as July 13 to determine eligible shareholders under the merger deal. July 12 is set for transfer of non-convertible debentures. The statement said,This is in connection with our letter dated April 04, 2022 informing about the decision taken by the board of directors of HDFC Bank approving the Scheme under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”), and rules and regulations thereunder, subject to receipt of various statutory and regulatory approvals.

    • June 30, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST

      US Supreme Court rejects student loan forgiveness plan

      The US Supreme Court rejected student loan forgiveness plan by Biden’s administration today. The plan aimed to provide up to USD 20,000 in relief to millions of borrowers struggling with outstanding debt, CNN reported. The plan was challenged by Republican-led states and conservatives. Theysaid the plan amounts to an unlawful effort to forgive an estimated USD 430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    • June 30, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST

      National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deploys 4 teams in the view of heavy rains

      Several parts of Gujarat are facing flood-like situation in Gujarat due to heavy rains this year. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 4 teams of the 6th Battalion of NDRF, Vadodara for flood rescue and relief operations.

    • June 30, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

      LoP Suvendu Adhikar accuses TMC reserved candidate list to be fake

      West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikar says TMC reserved candidate list for panchayat polls to be held on July 8is fake. The candidates have filed their names for the elections on the basis of these fake certificates, says Adhikar. He adds that he has filed an RTI regarding this matter

    • June 30, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

      Sports Updates: Dream11 to replace Byju's on Team India jersey the next four years

      Dream 11 bagged the BCCI sponsorship for the base amount of Rs. 358 crore

    • June 30, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

      Gazette notification on allotment of additional portfolios of Finance, Revenue and Planning departments to Delhi Minister Atishi after the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena.

    • June 30, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST

      Amit Shah approves Rs 6,194.40 Crore to 19 states for State Disaster Response Fund

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved release of Rs 6,194.40 crore to 19 state governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The funds will help with relief measure during the monsoon season, said Ministry of Home Affairs. The amount includes Rs 1,209.60 crore as a Central share to four states (Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) for year 2022-23 and Rs 4,984.80 crore to 15 states (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura) for year 2023-24

    • June 30, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

      Sports Updates: India to play against Lebanon in SAFF Championship 2023

      After the equalizer match with Kuwait, India was demoted to second position in the group. India will compete with Lebanon team in the football championship on July 1 at Sree KanteeravaStadium, Bengaluru.Head Coach Igor Stimac banned from next 2 matches with a fine of USD 500 for offence in the last game against Kuwait

    • June 30, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

      India’s first domestically built 700W nuclear reactor starts commercial operations

      India’s first indigenously built 700W nuclear reactor in Gujarat starts commercial operations today. The Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) started operating on 90 percent of its total power, said a senior officer. "With great pleasure, this is to inform that our first indigenous 700 MWe Unit, KAPP-3, has become commercial on 30th June 2023 at 1000 Hrs," a senior KAPP official said.

    • June 30, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

      Sports Updates: India won Asian Kabbadi Championship 2023 against Iran

