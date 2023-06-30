HDFC Merger News Highlights: HDFC Bank completes merger with HDFC Investments

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
Rahul Kanal who is a close aide of Aditya Thackeray said he will join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction tomorrow. He said he and more than 1000 workers are going to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena tomorrow at 12 noon. The joining ceremony will take place in the presence of Eknath Shinde, he said.
Maharashtra | Yuva Sena leader, Rahul Kanal and close aide of Aditya Thackeray to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena tomorrow— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
"I am going to join the Shinde group tomorrow and many workers will also join me. The Joining ceremony is at 12 noon tomorrow in the presence of CM Eknath… pic.twitter.com/DrgwMNCRDh
After the final approval of board, HDFC Bank will complete the merger with HDFC from July 1. The board has decided the record date as July 13 to determine eligible shareholders under the merger deal. July 12 is set for transfer of non-convertible debentures. The statement said,This is in connection with our letter dated April 04, 2022 informing about the decision taken by the board of directors of HDFC Bank approving the Scheme under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”), and rules and regulations thereunder, subject to receipt of various statutory and regulatory approvals.
The US Supreme Court rejected student loan forgiveness plan by Biden’s administration today. The plan aimed to provide up to USD 20,000 in relief to millions of borrowers struggling with outstanding debt, CNN reported. The plan was challenged by Republican-led states and conservatives. Theysaid the plan amounts to an unlawful effort to forgive an estimated USD 430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several parts of Gujarat are facing flood-like situation in Gujarat due to heavy rains this year. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 4 teams of the 6th Battalion of NDRF, Vadodara for flood rescue and relief operations.
Gujarat | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deploys 4 teams of the 6th Battalion of NDRF, Vadodara for flood rescue and relief operations in view of heavy monsoon rains. pic.twitter.com/XMWhmEpSMt— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikar says TMC reserved candidate list for panchayat polls to be held on July 8is fake. The candidates have filed their names for the elections on the basis of these fake certificates, says Adhikar. He adds that he has filed an RTI regarding this matter
West Bengal | "...They are all fake certificates of SC, ST and OBC. The candidates have filed their names for the elections on the basis of these fake certificates. I've filed an RTI....," says West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikar on TMC reserved candidate list for panchayat polls pic.twitter.com/ROnkhWDoWP— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
Dream 11 bagged the BCCI sponsorship for the base amount of Rs. 358 crore
Gazette notification on allotment of additional portfolios of Finance, Revenue and Planning departments to Delhi Minister Atishi after the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena. pic.twitter.com/3AwtvJGAFI— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved release of Rs 6,194.40 crore to 19 state governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The funds will help with relief measure during the monsoon season, said Ministry of Home Affairs. The amount includes Rs 1,209.60 crore as a Central share to four states (Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) for year 2022-23 and Rs 4,984.80 crore to 15 states (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura) for year 2023-24
After the equalizer match with Kuwait, India was demoted to second position in the group. India will compete with Lebanon team in the football championship on July 1 at Sree KanteeravaStadium, Bengaluru.Head Coach Igor Stimac banned from next 2 matches with a fine of USD 500 for offence in the last game against Kuwait
India’s first indigenously built 700W nuclear reactor in Gujarat starts commercial operations today. The Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) started operating on 90 percent of its total power, said a senior officer. "With great pleasure, this is to inform that our first indigenous 700 MWe Unit, KAPP-3, has become commercial on 30th June 2023 at 1000 Hrs," a senior KAPP official said.