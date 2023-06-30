HDFC Merger News Highlights: HDFC Bank completes merger with HDFC Investments

Jun 30, 2023 / 11:01 pm

HDFC Merger News Highlights: After the final approval of board, HDFC Bank will complete the merger with HDFC from July 1. The board has decided the record date as July 13 to determine eligible shareholders under the merger deal. July 12 is set for transfer of non-convertible debentures. The statement said, "This is in connection with our letter dated April 04, 2022 informing about the decision taken by the board of directors of HDFC Bank approving the Scheme under Sections 230

to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”), and rules and regulations thereunder, subject to receipt of various statutory and regulatory approvals."