Gruha Lakshmi Scheme LIVE Update: 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme launch in Karnataka, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to attend

August 29, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Chief MinisterSiddaramaiahdeclared the introduction of theGruhaLakshmi scheme, the fourth hallmark pledge of the Congress government inKarnataka, to be among the most substantial government initiatives in India. The state ofKarnatakais set to allocate a staggering ₹32,000 crore each year to facilitate the realization of this ambitious scheme.“This is a government programme. Mr Kharge and (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi are participating as members of Parliament. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch is not a party event,” he said.