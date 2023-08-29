English
    Aug 29, 2023 / 08:25 am

    Gruha Lakshmi Scheme LIVE Update: 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme launch in Karnataka, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to attend

    Gruha Lakshmi Scheme LIVE Update: The 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme offers monthly Rs 2,000 assistance to women heading families, based on ration card identification, provided neither they nor their spouses are in the tax-paying category.

    Gruha Lakshmi Scheme LIVE Update: Karnataka government is set to introduce the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, granting Rs 2,000 monthly aid to over one crore female household heads. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present at the Mysuru launch event, in line with the Congress-promised initiative.

      Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to be present at the launch in Karnataka today. (File Photo)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 29, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

      Gruha Lakshmi Scheme LIVE Update: CM Siddaramaiah envisions Gruha Lakshmi scheme as a landmark government endeavor

      Chief MinisterSiddaramaiahdeclared the introduction of theGruhaLakshmi scheme, the fourth hallmark pledge of the Congress government inKarnataka, to be among the most substantial government initiatives in India. The state ofKarnatakais set to allocate a staggering ₹32,000 crore each year to facilitate the realization of this ambitious scheme.“This is a government programme. Mr Kharge and (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi are participating as members of Parliament. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch is not a party event,” he said.

    • August 29, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

      Gruha Lakshmi Scheme LIVE Update:1.28 crore women to benefit in Karnataka

      Around 1.28 crore female family heads in Karnataka are set to receive substantial annual financial aid, deposited directly into their bank accounts. Commencing from August 17, the initiative is touted as one of the nation's largest. Registration for the program commenced on July 19.

    • August 29, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Gruha Lakshmi Scheme LIVE Update: Gruha Lakshmi Scheme eligibility criteria

      -- Open to women in Antyodaya, BPL, and APL families.
      -- Benefit extends to women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, BPL, and APL ration cards.
      -- Sole benefit recipient per family.
      -- Excludes women government employees.
      -- Ineligibility for women taxpayers.
      -- Ineligibility if the woman's family head husband pays income tax or files GST returns.

