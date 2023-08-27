Madurai Train Accident News Live: Bodies of 9 pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu train fire tragedy to be airlifted to Lucknow

Aug 27, 2023 / 08:45 am

Madurai Train Accident News Live: Bodies of nine pilgrims who met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu, will be airlifted to Lucknow, an official said.

In a statement issued here, Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar G S said, "All bodies will be sent to Chennai, and then airlifted in a direct flight to Lucknow. Eighteen passengers will come by the same flight to Lucknow. IRCTC is trying to put