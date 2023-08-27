Madurai Train Accident News Live: Bodies of 9 pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu train fire tragedy to be airlifted to Lucknow

Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai.The Southern Railway also announced Rs 2 lakh for grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for passengers with minor injuries.
On Saturday morning there was a fire in a ‘private party coach’ attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express and according to officials, the blaze was started after a gas cylinder, which was illegally used by the passengers inside the compartment exploded.Nine people were killed and eight were injured after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Lane near Madurai railway station.