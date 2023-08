August 25, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

A parallel situation emerges in another Mandi district village in Himachal Pradesh. Thalout village, situated on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, witnesses around 120 residents evacuating their homes due to land sinking and hazardous cracking. As 34 houses display unsafe conditions with cracks spanning walls, floors, and courtyards, the mountain behind Thalout develops fissures, escalating the risk of landslides. The specter of an "Anni-like collapse" hangs over the village's future.