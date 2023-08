August 23, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping chose not to participate in the crucial meeting, where leaders from the member countries convened during the BRICS Business Forum held in Johannesburg

Representing President Xi, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao delivered an address, saying, “Some country obsessed with maintaining its hegemony has gone out of its way to cripple the emerging markets and developing countries.”