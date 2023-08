Aug 21, 2023 / 07:57 am

Onion Prices LIVE Update: The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will offer onions at a subsidized rate of ₹25/kg in Delhi to alleviate the impact of high kitchen staple prices. This follows NCCF's similar initiative for tomatoes. The government's buffer stock of 3 lakh tonnes of onion for 2023-24, along with an additional 2 lakh tonnes, aims to stabilize prices. The subsidized onions will be sold through mobile vans and retail outlets in Delhi, with plans to extend sales

online via the ONDC platform.