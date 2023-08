August 08, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

Thackeray said the entire country is welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. Congress leader Gandhi's parliamentary membership was restored on August 7, days after the Supreme Court paused his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case. "We have always been saying that no one can take away the right of someone who has been elected by the people. Wayanad has got its voice back in the Parliament," Thackeray said.