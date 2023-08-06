Nuh Violence News Live: Mobile internet services suspension extended up to August 8 in Nuh

Nuh Violence News Live: On July 31, clashes erupted in Nuh over a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state, resulting in the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services. There have been six deaths in the clashes.
"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," it stated.
Japan on Sunday marked the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima, where its mayor urged the abolition of nuclear weapons and called the Group of Seven leaders' notion of nuclear deterrence a "folly".
The day to commemorate the victims of the world's first nuclear attack comes as Russia has raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.
It also comes as biopic "Oppenheimer", chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb, has become a box-office hit in the United States. Some have criticised the film for largely ignoring the weapons' destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki - bombed three days later, on Aug. 9, 1945.
The SDRF team was informed to reach the spot in view of security on the possibility of cloudburst over Saklana Patti. In the said incident, the wall behind the house broke due to rain at night in the village Maroda of Tehsil Dhanaulti, in which two children got buried. Revenue Sub-Inspector Lvarkha, police post-Satyo took the children out of the debris. Both the children were taken to PHC Satyo and were declared brought dead by the doctor. The SDRF rescue team has reached the spot with the necessary equipment and is alert for any eventuality.
"One miscreant was injured in cross firing, pistols and bike were recovered from their possession," said a police official.
The court has given us four weeks' time. DGPS survey equipment was used yesterday, and ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology will also be used
- Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex
"The court has given us four weeks' time. DGPS survey equipment was used yesterday, and ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology will also be used," says Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Haryana authorities raze Sahara Family Restaurant in Nuh on the fourth day of the demolition drive amid heavy police deployment. Nearly a dozen shops, including medical stores, were razed yesterday.
Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave from the Pantha Chowk base camp to Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy Amarnath Cave.
The Haryana government on Saturday said the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence related to a massive fraud unearthed earlier this year.