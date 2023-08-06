English
    Aug 06, 2023 / 10:20 am

    Nuh Violence News Live: Mobile internet services suspension extended up to August 8 in Nuh

    Nuh Violence News Live: Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, issued the order extending the suspension on Saturday evening. Haryana had earlier suspended mobile internet and SMS services and later extended them until August 5.

    Nuh Violence News Live: On July 31, clashes erupted in Nuh over a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state, resulting in the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services. There have been six deaths in the clashes.

    "This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," it stated.

      Nuh Violence
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 06, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

      Security deployed in Gurugram's Tighar village ahead of Mahapanchayat by 'Hindu Samaj' later today

    • August 06, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

      Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence "folly"

      Japan on Sunday marked the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima, where its mayor urged the abolition of nuclear weapons and called the Group of Seven leaders' notion of nuclear deterrence a "folly".

      The day to commemorate the victims of the world's first nuclear attack comes as Russia has raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.

      It also comes as biopic "Oppenheimer", chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb, has become a box-office hit in the United States. Some have criticised the film for largely ignoring the weapons' destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki - bombed three days later, on Aug. 9, 1945.

    • August 06, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

      Today morning, DDMO Tehri informed that a house has been damaged due to debris coming in Maroda Bridge, Saklana Patti, in which a boy and a girl are buried: SDRF


      The SDRF team was informed to reach the spot in view of security on the possibility of cloudburst over Saklana Patti. In the said incident, the wall behind the house broke due to rain at night in the village Maroda of Tehsil Dhanaulti, in which two children got buried. Revenue Sub-Inspector Lvarkha, police post-Satyo took the children out of the debris. Both the children were taken to PHC Satyo and were declared brought dead by the doctor. The SDRF rescue team has reached the spot with the necessary equipment and is alert for any eventuality.

    • August 06, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after restoration. The route was blocked due to landslide at T2

    • August 06, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

      3 miscreants were arrested during an encounter with the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) team in UP's Firozabad on Saturday night


      "One miscreant was injured in cross firing, pistols and bike were recovered from their possession," said a police official.

    • August 06, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

    • August 06, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

      "The court has given us four weeks' time. DGPS survey equipment was used yesterday, and ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology will also be used," says Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer of Hindu side, on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

    • August 06, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Heavy security deployed at Tighar village in Gurugram ahead of Mahapanchayat by 'Hindu Samaj'.

    • August 06, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Nuh Violence


      Haryana authorities raze Sahara Family Restaurant in Nuh on the fourth day of the demolition drive amid heavy police deployment. Nearly a dozen shops, including medical stores, were razed yesterday.

    • August 06, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      ASI survey team arrives at Gyanvapi mosque complex in UP's Varanasi to continue the survey for third day.

    • August 06, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Amarnath Yatra pilgrims live

      Fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave from the Pantha Chowk base camp to Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the holy Amarnath Cave.

    • August 06, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      Nuh cybercrime police station attack was aimed at destroying evidence: Haryana govt

      The Haryana government on Saturday said the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence related to a massive fraud unearthed earlier this year.

