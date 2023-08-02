Nicobar Islands earthquake LIVE Updates: 2 back-to-back earthquakes hit Nicobar Islands

Aug 02, 2023 / 08:09 am

Nicobar Islands earthquake LIVE Updates: The Nicobar Islands has been hit by two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and 4.8 in the early hours of August 2.

The first earthquake struck at around 5:40 am in the morning, followed by another at around 6:37 am, as per the the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS shared the update on Twitter. It stated that the Nicobar Islands, part of the union territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was hit by an earthquake of