    Aug 02, 2023 / 08:09 am

    Nicobar Islands earthquake LIVE Updates: 2 back-to-back earthquakes hit Nicobar Islands

    Nicobar Islands earthquake LIVE Updates: Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale, had hit the Andaman Islands on July 29, at around 12:53 am.

    Nicobar Islands earthquake LIVE Updates: The Nicobar Islands has been hit by two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and 4.8 in the early hours of August 2.

    The first earthquake struck at around 5:40 am in the morning, followed by another at around 6:37 am, as per the the National Center for Seismology (NCS).


    The NCS shared the update on Twitter. It stated that the Nicobar Islands, part of the union territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was hit by an earthquake of

    5.0 on the Richter scale, at around 5:40 am on August 2.

    An hour later, the NCS shared another tweet, stating that the islands has been hit by a second earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale at around 6:37 am.

    • August 02, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: RAF conducts flag march in Gurugram's Badshahpur

      - The Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march in the Badshahpur area of Gurugram early today.
      - Tensions continue to flare up in the National Capital Region.
      - Reports of arson have been coming in from Sector 70, after an angry mob reportedly set a number of roadside shops on fire.

    • August 02, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh; mobile internet services suspended

      - In Haryana's Nuh, authorties have imposed Section 144, in order to reinstate law and order after violent clashes broke out in Nuh on July 31.
      - The authorities have also temporarily suspended mobile internet services in the area.
      - On August 1, Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, stated that internet services have been suspended in the district of Nuh.
      - He further added that adequate police troops have also been deployed in the area.

    • August 02, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Educational institutions to remain shut on Aug 2 in Gurugram's Sohna

      - The District Magistrate of Gurugram has ordered all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching centres, to remain closed on August 2 in the Sohna sub-division.
      - The DM's order comes in view of the violent clashes that broke out in Haryana's Nuh area during a religious procession on July 31.

