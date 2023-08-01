Haryana Violence Live Updates: Three dead after violent clashes in Nuh, Haryana

The Union home ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouringDelhi NCR's Gurugram region
Haryana Violence Live Updates: A 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in the Sector 57 area as the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in neighbouring Nuh district spread to Gurugram, police here said.
Police have registered about 20 First Information Reports or FIRs and detained some people in connection with the violence that leaft 3 people dead and at least 45 injured
Security beefed up in Gurugram's Sector 57 area, a day after clashes between two groups in neighbouring Nuh district of Haryana.
The Haryana government has requested 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from the Central government to help maintain law and order in Nuh district for a week.
The clash erupted during a religious procession in Nuh, adjoining Gurugram. Home Guards were shot dead as a mob attempted to stop the procession, resulting in injuries and property damage.
Amid "intense communal tension" in Haryana's Nuh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leaders from various parties have appealed for peace and harmony in the state. Khattar assured that the perpetrators of the incident will face the "strictest action" in response to the unrest.
Three dead, dozens injured. Mobs attack VHP procession and set vehicles ablaze. Sohna witnesses unrest with road blockades.
