Haryana Violence Live Updates: Three dead after violent clashes in Nuh, Haryana

August 01, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

On 1st August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune, Maharashtra. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir, receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, and then inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects, including flagging off metro trains on completed sections of Pune Metro Phase I. The new sections will connect significant places in the city and provide citizens with modern and environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems. Some metro stations draw inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's design, adding a unique touch to the project.