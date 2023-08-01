English
    Aug 01, 2023 / 10:06 am

    Haryana Violence Live Updates: Three dead after violent clashes in Nuh, Haryana

    Haryana Violence Live Updates: A 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in the Sector 57 area as the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in neighbouring Nuh district spread to Gurugram, police here said.

      A clash erupts between two groups in Haryana's Nuh
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 01, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: 15 additional companies of central forces dispatched to Haryana


      The Union home ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouringDelhi NCR's Gurugram region

    • August 01, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: 20 cases filed in connection with Haryana violence


      Police have registered about 20 First Information Reports or FIRs and detained some people in connection with the violence that leaft 3 people dead and at least 45 injured

    • August 01, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram 


      A 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in the Sector 57 area as the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in neighbouring Nuh district spread to Gurugram, police here said.

    • August 01, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: Security beefed up in Gurugram post communal clashes


      Security beefed up in Gurugram's Sector 57 area, a day after clashes between two groups in neighbouring Nuh district of Haryana.

    • August 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: Haryana requests 20 RAF companies amid communal violence in Nuh

      The Haryana government has requested 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from the Central government to help maintain law and order in Nuh district for a week.

    • August 01, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: Three killed in Haryana communal violence, internet shut after night clashes

      The clash erupted during a religious procession in Nuh, adjoining Gurugram. Home Guards were shot dead as a mob attempted to stop the procession, resulting in injuries and property damage.

    • August 01, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: Haryana CM and leaders urge peace amid communal tension

      Amid "intense communal tension" in Haryana's Nuh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leaders from various parties have appealed for peace and harmony in the state. Khattar assured that the perpetrators of the incident will face the "strictest action" in response to the unrest.

    • August 01, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

    • August 01, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

      Haryana Violence Live Updates: Violent clashes erupt in Haryana's Nuh district

      Three dead, dozens injured. Mobs attack VHP procession and set vehicles ablaze. Sohna witnesses unrest with road blockades.

    • August 01, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

