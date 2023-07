July 26, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

In the aftermath of the significant conflict in 1971, which led to the formation of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan experienced ongoing tensions. While direct armed conflicts were limited, they engaged in territorial disputes over the Siachen Glacier, deploying military outposts on nearby mountain ridges. The situation escalated further with nuclear tests conducted by both nations in 1998. In an attempt to ease tensions, they signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999, seeking a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

However, during the winter of 1998-1999, the situation took a drastic turn when the Pakistani armed forces covertly trained and deployed troops to cross the Line of Control (LOC) and capture fortified positions in the Drass and Batalik Sectors of Kargil, Ladakh region. Their objective was to gain control over military and civilian movements in the area.

Initially, Indian troops believed the infiltrators to be terrorists or 'jihadis' with a radical agenda. But as events unfolded, it became evident that the attack was part of a larger and more organized plan. In response, India had to retaliate and deployed a massive force of over 200,000 Indian troops in the region.