Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Non-BJP parties meet in Bengaluru on seat sharing and unity against Centre

NCP president Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule to attend opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18th
Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Informal meeting of 24 non-BJP party leaders begins in Bengaluru, continuing discussions from Patna. Seat sharing, coordination, and communication on the agenda. Divisions arise on formal group name and common program. Dinner hosted by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah follows. Mamata Banerjee absent, Sonia Gandhi's presence expected to boost unity efforts. RLD's Jayant Chaudhary and SP's Akhilesh
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches on Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and DMK MP Gautham Sigamani's premises in Chennai and Villupuram, relating to a money laundering case.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasizes strong partnership between US and India, highlighting all-time high bilateral trade last year with expectations for further growth in the future.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: We appreciate India's leadership during its G20 Presidency.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights active engagement and constructive dialogue with the US, discussing key G20 matters, particularly reinforcing multilateral development banks, during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Gandhinagar.
Informal discussions followed by dinner hosted byKarnatakaCMSiddaramaiah,MamataBanerjeeabsent. Main discussions on Tuesday to include Sonia Gandhi, expected to boost unity efforts.
- Over 120 delegates collaborated to address critical global issues including sustainable development and gender equality.
- Record participation and constructive talks marked the successful meeting.
- Draft covers six priorities, integrating outcomes from various working groups.
- Indian Presidency emphasizes G20's role as a development forum, proposes African Union's membership.
- Productive bilateral discussions held, and commitment affirmed to tackle global challenges and promote growth and sustainability.
Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature commences in Mumbai with a three-week agenda and 24 proposed bills.