    Jul 17, 2023 / 09:43 am

    Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Non-BJP parties meet in Bengaluru on seat sharing and unity against Centre

    Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties gather in Bengaluru for an informal meeting, focusing on seat sharing, unity, and discussions carried forward from Patna.

    Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Informal meeting of 24 non-BJP party leaders begins in Bengaluru, continuing discussions from Patna. Seat sharing, coordination, and communication on the agenda. Divisions arise on formal group name and common program. Dinner hosted by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah follows. Mamata Banerjee absent, Sonia Gandhi's presence expected to boost unity efforts. RLD's Jayant Chaudhary and SP's Akhilesh

    Yadav reunite after recent distance.

      Non-BJP parties meet in Bengaluru for unity talks and seat sharing
    • July 17, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

      Bengaluru News LIVE update: The two-day opposition mega meet to commence in Bengaluru today

      NCP president Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule to attend opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18th

    • July 17, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

      ED LIVE Updates: ED conducts searches on TN minister and DMK MP in money laundering case

      Enforcement Directorate conducts searches on Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and DMK MP Gautham Sigamani's premises in Chennai and Villupuram, relating to a money laundering case.

    • July 17, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

      G20 LIVE Updates: US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen emphasizes expanding multilateral development banks' capacity for global economic advancement

      US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasizes strong partnership between US and India, highlighting all-time high bilateral trade last year with expectations for further growth in the future.

    • July 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      G20 LIVE Updates: US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen emphasizes expanding multilateral development banks' capacity for global economic advancement

      US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: We appreciate India's leadership during its G20 Presidency.

    • July 17, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Finance minister Sitharaman at G20 LIVE Updates: India and US engaged in constructive dialogue, focusing on G20 and multilateral development banks

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights active engagement and constructive dialogue with the US, discussing key G20 matters, particularly reinforcing multilateral development banks, during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Gandhinagar.

    • July 17, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      Bengaluru News LIVE update: The twe-day opposition mega meet to commence in Bengaluru today

      Informal discussions followed by dinner hosted byKarnatakaCMSiddaramaiah,MamataBanerjeeabsent. Main discussions on Tuesday to include Sonia Gandhi, expected to boost unity efforts.

    • July 17, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

      G20 leaders' declaration draft formulated at Karnataka Sherpas' gathering

      - Over 120 delegates collaborated to address critical global issues including sustainable development and gender equality.
      - Record participation and constructive talks marked the successful meeting.
      - Draft covers six priorities, integrating outcomes from various working groups.
      - Indian Presidency emphasizes G20's role as a development forum, proposes African Union's membership.
      - Productive bilateral discussions held, and commitment affirmed to tackle global challenges and promote growth and sustainability.

    • July 17, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

      Maharashtra Legislature LIVE Updates: Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session begins today, first session since Ajit Pawar's alliance shift

      Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature commences in Mumbai with a three-week agenda and 24 proposed bills.

