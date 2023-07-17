Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Non-BJP parties meet in Bengaluru on seat sharing and unity against Centre

Jul 17, 2023 / 09:43 am

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Informal meeting of 24 non-BJP party leaders begins in Bengaluru, continuing discussions from Patna. Seat sharing, coordination, and communication on the agenda. Divisions arise on formal group name and common program. Dinner hosted by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah follows. Mamata Banerjee absent, Sonia Gandhi's presence expected to boost unity efforts. RLD's Jayant Chaudhary and SP's Akhilesh Yadav reunite after recent distance.









