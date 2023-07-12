News Live Updates: US FDA issues Form-483 for Lupin’s Nagpur facility with two observations

July 12, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid said,India is a country full of talent which is respected around the world. India has the current presidency of G20, but India has not restricted the G20 activities only to the G20 countries. It has reached out to countries all around, large and small. India has a habit of sharing its wealth, development and knowledge. As President of the UNGA, I travelled across the globe and I heard the gratitude of those countries to which India reached out during the COVID-19 pandemic with Covid vaccine.