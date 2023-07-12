News Live Updates: US FDA issues Form-483 for Lupin’s Nagpur facility with two observations

Congress appoints Deepak Baij as President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee pic.twitter.com/eOoRYOjwtd— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh will infuse Rs 500 crore to help boost financial position of the airline. The fresh equity infusion will help the carrier in accessing additional credit facilities of Rs 206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), said in a statement
The US FDA inspected the solid dosage facility of Lupin in Nagpur from July 3 to July 11 and issued Form-483. Form-483 is issued incase of deficiency in quality system or conditions that violate Food, Drug, or Cosmetic Act
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the meeting called to discuss flood situation in Delhi called by Delhi's Lieutenant General VK Saxena
Earlier, the meeting was scheduled on July 16. The Congress Parliamentary strategy group meeting to be held at Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence will focus onthe strategy and issues to be raised in the Upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Inflation rose faster than expected as food prices rose more than forecast. The increase in perishable food prices is mostly seasonal and should subside in the coming months. Core inflation slowed, but driven by a seasonal drop in housing. We raise our inflation FY23-24 forecast to 5% from 4.7%, said Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays
The MD of Ladderup Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd, Raghvendra Nath said, In June, India experienced a surge in retail inflation, with the CPI rising to 4.81%. He said, the primary driver behind this inflationary spike can be attributed to an increase in food prices. The provisional figure of 4.88% exceeded the market expectation of 4.60% as per the Bloomberg Survey.
Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid said,India is a country full of talent which is respected around the world. India has the current presidency of G20, but India has not restricted the G20 activities only to the G20 countries. It has reached out to countries all around, large and small. India has a habit of sharing its wealth, development and knowledge. As President of the UNGA, I travelled across the globe and I heard the gratitude of those countries to which India reached out during the COVID-19 pandemic with Covid vaccine.