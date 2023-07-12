English
    Jul 12, 2023 / 09:11 pm

    News Live Updates: US FDA issues Form-483 for Lupin’s Nagpur facility with two observations

    News Live Updates: The US FDA inspected the solid dosage facility of Lupin in Nagpur from July 3 to July 11 and issued Form-483. Form-483 is issued incase of deficiency in quality system or conditions that violate Food, Drug, or Cosmetic Act

    • July 12, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

      News Live Updates: Congress appoints Deepak Baij as President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee

    • July 12, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

      News Live Updates: Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 500 crore in SpiceJet

      SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh will infuse Rs 500 crore to help boost financial position of the airline. The fresh equity infusion will help the carrier in accessing additional credit facilities of Rs 206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), said in a statement

    • July 12, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

    • July 12, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

      News Live Updates: Delhi LG VK Saxena calls a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on July 13

      Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the meeting called to discuss flood situation in Delhi called by Delhi's Lieutenant General VK Saxena

    • July 12, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

      News Live Updates: Congress Parliamentary strategy group meeting rescheduled to be held on July 15

      Earlier, the meeting was scheduled on July 16. The Congress Parliamentary strategy group meeting to be held at Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence will focus onthe strategy and issues to be raised in the Upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.


    • July 12, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

      News Live Updates: Inflation rose faster than expected, says Rahul Bajoria, Barclays

      Inflation rose faster than expected as food prices rose more than forecast. The increase in perishable food prices is mostly seasonal and should subside in the coming months. Core inflation slowed, but driven by a seasonal drop in housing. We raise our inflation FY23-24 forecast to 5% from 4.7%, said Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays

    • July 12, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

      News Live Updates: India breaks four-month decline in CPI, says Raghvendra Nath, Ladderup Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd

      The MD of Ladderup Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd, Raghvendra Nath said, In June, India experienced a surge in retail inflation, with the CPI rising to 4.81%. He said, the primary driver behind this inflationary spike can be attributed to an increase in food prices. The provisional figure of 4.88% exceeded the market expectation of 4.60% as per the Bloomberg Survey.

    • July 12, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

      News Live Updates: CBI files charge sheet against freelance journalist, ex-Navy commander for violation of Official Secrets Act

    • July 12, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

      Punit Goenka Vs SEBI Live Updates:​ SEBI files a notice in Supreme Court against Punit Goenka's anticipated appeal against Securities Appellate Tribunal's order

    • July 12, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

       Sports Live Updates: Indian Olypic Association to hold wrestling trials for Asian games on July 22 and July 23 in New Delhi

    • July 12, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

      News Live Updates: India is a country full of talent which is respected around the world, says Foreign Minister of Maldives

      Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid said,India is a country full of talent which is respected around the world. India has the current presidency of G20, but India has not restricted the G20 activities only to the G20 countries. It has reached out to countries all around, large and small. India has a habit of sharing its wealth, development and knowledge. As President of the UNGA, I travelled across the globe and I heard the gratitude of those countries to which India reached out during the COVID-19 pandemic with Covid vaccine.

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

      Sports Live Updates: Abhishek Pal from India wins bronze in men's 10000 m race in Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

