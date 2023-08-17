Himachal Rains LIVE Updates: Loss of Rs 7,500 cr estimated for Himachal Pradesh in rain fury

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:39 am

Himachal Rains LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 16 expressed his shock at the havoc created by the rain-related incidents across the state. The chief minister estimates that the state has incurred losses of nearly Rs 7,500 crore this year in various monsoon-related incidents.

Sukhu further said that the redevelopment of the infrastructure which has been damaged by the incessant rains in the state will take nearly a year to complete. He noted