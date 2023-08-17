Himachal Rains LIVE Updates: Loss of Rs 7,500 cr estimated for Himachal Pradesh in rain fury

English
    Himachal Rains LIVE Updates: Sukku further said that the redevelopment of the infrastructure which has been damaged by the incessant rains in the state will take nearly a year to complete.

    Himachal Rains LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 16 expressed his shock at the havoc created by the rain-related incidents across the state. The chief minister estimates that the state has incurred losses of nearly Rs 7,500 crore this year in various monsoon-related incidents.

    Sukhu further said that the redevelopment of the infrastructure which has been damaged by the incessant rains in the state will take nearly a year to complete. He noted

    that it is a mountain-like challenge for the state to spring back to normalcy and rebuild everything over again.

    Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rains, and rain-triggered flash floods and landslides since the beginning of monsoon this year. Torrential rains across the state have wreaked havoc, damaging life and property. The death toll has risen over 70 in the state in various rain-related incidents over the past three days.

      The Kalka-Shimla railway track between the Jutogh and Summer Hill railway stations has been washed away due to torrential rains in the region, following which the train movement has been suspended between Kandaghat and Shimla. (Image: ANI)
