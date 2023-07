Jul 25, 2023 / 07:37 am

Meghalaya CM LIVE Update: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's office in Tura was attacked by a mob, resulting in injuries to five security personnel. Sangma remained unharmed but was stuck inside his office for hours due to road blockades by protestors. The situation remains tense, with 12 to 18 people detained and Section 144 and a night curfew imposed in Tura.