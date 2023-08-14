India-China Meeting Live Updates: India, China to hold border talks today

August 14, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

An elephant was killed by electric fences placed on the land of two middle-aged men inside Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here, forest officials said. Kadambur forest officials arrested Kondan (53) and Mohan (57) from Chinna Kundry forest area within STR on Sunday evening for electrocuting a male elephant a few days earlier.

According to forest officials, the pachyderm was found dead in Chinna Kundry forest area near a private land on Friday. Forest officials led by Forest Ranger Ravindran rushed to the spot and conducted an autopsy with a veterinarian.

The post-mortem report revealed that the elephant died after touching the illegal electric fence erected by Kondan and Mohan, the two owners of the private land. They were questioned by forest officials for two days.