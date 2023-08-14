English
    Aug 14, 2023 / 10:06 am

    India-China Meeting Live Updates: India, China to hold border talks today

    India-China Meeting Live Updates: The Indian delegation will be led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali. The last round of talks was held on April 23 ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting. Legacy friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and ways to overcome the trust deficit between the two militaries were discussed.

    India-China Meeting Live Updates: With about a week to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Africa for the BRICS leaders’ summit, India and China will hold their 19th round of military talks on August 14 as part of continuing efforts to ease the standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh which is in its fourth year now.

    India-China Meeting Live Updates: India, China to hold border talks today
      India-China Live News Update
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 14, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

      BJP memorandum to Bihar Governor states progress has halted in state

      The opposition BJP in Bihar submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar containing a litany of complaints against the Nitish Kumar government.
      The memorandum was handed over to Arlekar by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary and leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
      In the two-page memorandum, signed by top party leaders, it has been alleged that progress has come to a standstill and law and order has collapsed after the 'Mahagathbandhan' formed its government last year.

    • August 14, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

      2 held for erecting electric fence days after elephant's death in Tamil Nadu

      An elephant was killed by electric fences placed on the land of two middle-aged men inside Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here, forest officials said. Kadambur forest officials arrested Kondan (53) and Mohan (57) from Chinna Kundry forest area within STR on Sunday evening for electrocuting a male elephant a few days earlier.

      According to forest officials, the pachyderm was found dead in Chinna Kundry forest area near a private land on Friday. Forest officials led by Forest Ranger Ravindran rushed to the spot and conducted an autopsy with a veterinarian.

      The post-mortem report revealed that the elephant died after touching the illegal electric fence erected by Kondan and Mohan, the two owners of the private land. They were questioned by forest officials for two days.

    • August 14, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

      India's Adani Ports falls after auditor Deloitte quits


      Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropped 3.5% in early trade on Monday after the company's auditor Deloitte resigned.

    • August 14, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      US bank Citi completes sale of Taiwan consumer unit to Singapore's DBS


      U.S. bank Citigroup has completed the sale and migration of its Taiwan consumer businesses to Singapore's DBS Group, it said on Monday. The now-transferred retail business includes retail banking, credit card, mortgage and unsecured lending businesses, as well as the transfer of close to 3,000 employees. The transaction is expected to release $1.2 billion in capital that was previously committed under local regulatory requirements. Citi's institutional business in Taiwan was excluded from the sale.

    • August 14, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Indian shares set to open lower; domestic inflation data in focus


      Indian shares on Monday are expected to start on a slightly weaker note in the holiday-truncated week as earnings season draws to a close, ahead of domestic retail inflation data due later in the day. India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.28% at 19,432 at 7.58 a.m. IST. India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll of economists found. Corporate earnings season will likely end on Monday, with consumer giant ITC and telecom service provider Vodafone Idea among hundreds of companies scheduled to report quarterly results.

    • August 14, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      On FIR registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post on '50% commission' against MP govt


      On FIR registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post on '50% commission' against MP govt, senior leader of the party Harish Rawat says, "If they say something, it is alright. But if someone speaks the truth against them and shows them mirror, they show them Police Station and Court. We challenge them - why are you filing a case only against her? Book us too. We too are saying that Madhya Pradesh Govt is a 50% Govt. Their Govt in Karnataka was a 40% Govt and it has gone up by 10% now. They say that the commission is coming directly to Delhi."

    • August 14, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Five people died, three missing and five rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat sub division in Solan: SDM Kandaghat, Siddhartha Acharya

    • August 14, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      China condemned a brief US visit by Taiwan Vice President William Lai, saying he was a separatist and "troublemaker through and through," and Beijing would take strong steps to protect its sovereignty, drawing a rebuke from Taipei, reports Reuters

    • August 14, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      Ukraine says 7 people, including newborn baby killed in Russian shelling in Kherson

    • August 14, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

      Himachal Pradesh University cancels all ongoing examinations


      Himachal Pradesh University cancels all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on 14th August only, in view of heavy rainfall in the state.

