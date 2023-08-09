Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: Fire breaks out in a shop in Delhi's Shahdara district; no casualties reported

- On August 10, employees from the central and state government departments will hold a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan urging the Centre to restore the Old Pension Scheme, according to a railway union leaders group.
- The rally - Pension Rights Maharally - is being organised under the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), stated union leaders on August 8.
- Shiv Gopal Mishra, NJCA national convener of NJCA and general secretary of THE All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF), said in a press briefing that employees who joined government services after January 1, 2004, strongly oppose the New Pension Scheme (NPS).