    Aug 09, 2023 / 08:48 am

    Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: Fire breaks out in a shop in Delhi's Shahdara district; no casualties reported

    Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: The fire broke out in a plyboard shop in the early hours of August 9 in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market.

    Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: A fire broke out in the early hours at a plyboard shop in the Gandhi Nagar market of Delhi's Shahdara district.

    Fire department officials quickly swung into action after receiving information of the incident, and dousing operations are underway. Currently, 21 fire tenders are present at the spot.

    According to the owner of the plyboard shop, Amandeep, the fire reportedly broke out around 3:30 am in the early hours of August 9.

    Initially five to six

    fire tenders had been rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the distress call at around 4:07 am, said Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Officer, Central Division, Shahdara district. Atwal further added that the fire was declared Make-6 category fire at 5:29 am, following which additional fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    The cause of the fire has not been ascertained. As per officials, no casualties have been reported.

      Pension Rights Maharally Live Updates: Central, state government staff to hold rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Aug 10

      - On August 10, employees from the central and state government departments will hold a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan urging the Centre to restore the Old Pension Scheme, according to a railway union leaders group.
      - The rally - Pension Rights Maharally - is being organised under the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), stated union leaders on August 8.
      - Shiv Gopal Mishra, NJCA national convener of NJCA and general secretary of THE All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF), said in a press briefing that employees who joined government services after January 1, 2004, strongly oppose the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

    • August 09, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      Kerala gold bust Live Updates: Gold worth more than Rs 25 lakh seized at Cochin airport in Kerala

      - Customs officials seized gold worth more than Rs 25 lakh in the late hours of August 8, at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala.
      - The gold, weighing nearly 500 gm, was seized from a passenger who was travelling from Bahrain to Cochin.

    • August 09, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      Gyanvapi mosque survey Live Updates: ASI team reaches Gyanvapi mosque on sixth day of survey

      - The team of the ArchaeologicalSurvey of India (ASI) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the sixth day of the scientific survey of the mosque.

    • August 09, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Delhi fire Live Updates: Fire will take time to douse off due to the plywood, say fire department official

      - Delhi Fire Service division officer, Rajendra Atwal, who is present at the spot in the Gandhi Nagar market where a fire broke out at a plyboard shop in the early hours of August 9 said that the fire has been brought under control, but it will take time to be completely distinguished due to the presence of plywood in the shop.

    • August 09, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Ukraine tensions to be among top topics in G20 summit, says US

      - The Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions will be among the top subjects of discussion in the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Delhi in September.
      - India is the presiding country for the G20 Summit this year, which will be attended by leaders of all G20 nations.
      - On August 8, the spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, stated during his daily press briefing that the Ukraine conflict continued to be among the top topics of discussion in all conversations, and will continue being so during the G20 summit as well.

    • August 09, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Mobile internet services suspension extended till Aug 11 in Haryana's Nuh

      - Authorities have ordered an extension of the mobile internet services suspension in the Nuh district of Haryana.
      - Meanwhile, curfew in the district will be briefly relaxed today from 9 am to 1 pm.

