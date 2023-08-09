Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: Fire breaks out in a shop in Delhi's Shahdara district; no casualties reported

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:48 am

Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: A fire broke out in the early hours at a plyboard shop in the Gandhi Nagar market of Delhi's Shahdara district.

Fire department officials quickly swung into action after receiving information of the incident, and dousing operations are underway. Currently, 21 fire tenders are present at the spot.

According to the owner of the plyboard shop, Amandeep, the fire reportedly broke out around 3:30 am in the early hours of August 9.

Initially five to six