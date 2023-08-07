S Jaishankar Press Meet LIVE Updates: India-China talks not halted, Myanmar border situation challenging, says S Jaishankar

Aug 07, 2023 / 10:25 am

S Jaishankar Press Meet Live Updates: On August 7, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar noted that India-China border talks have not halted, and a meeting will be held soon.

In an interaction with the press on August 7, the external affairs minister further noted, "We have made progress on key tension points in the last three years," commenting on the Indo-China bilateral ties.

Commenting on the border situation with Myanmar, the minister said that the "situation is challenging".

Sittwe Port is operational, and we are hopeful to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law and order situation, we are engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet challenges," further added Dr S Jaishankar.