English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 07, 2023 / 10:25 am

    S Jaishankar Press Meet LIVE Updates: India-China talks not halted, Myanmar border situation challenging, says S Jaishankar

    S Jaishankar Press Meet Live Updates: The external affairs minister also stated that India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

    S Jaishankar Press Meet Live Updates: On August 7, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar noted that India-China border talks have not halted, and a meeting will be held soon.

    In an interaction with the press on August 7, the external affairs minister further noted, "We have made progress on key tension points in the last three years," commenting on the Indo-China bilateral ties.

    Commenting on the border situation with Myanmar, the minister said that the "situation is challenging".

    "The

    Sittwe Port is operational, and we are hopeful to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law and order situation, we are engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet challenges," further added Dr S Jaishankar.

    • S Jaishankar Press Meet LIVE Updates: India-China talks not halted, Myanmar border situation challenging, says S Jaishankar
      The external affairs minister also stated that India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 07, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

      S Jaishankar Press Meet Live Updates: Border infrastructure boosted significantly under PM Modi, says S Jaishankar

      - In his interaction with the media, the external affairs minister also highlighted that the border infrastructure has significantly strengthenedin the last nine years under the Narendra Modi Government.
      - He further said that New Delhi is in discussions with Bhutan to establish a rail link between the two countries through Assam.

    • August 07, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

      Agra house collapse Live Updates: House collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Agra; UP CM takes stock of situation

      - On August 7, a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, following which authorities quickly swung into rescue operations.
      - As per officials, family members were trapped under the debris.
      - "The Uttar Prdesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, took cognisance of the house collapse incident in Agra. Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for proper treatment," said the chief minister's office in a statement.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 07, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Gyanvapi mosque case Live Updates: Fourth day of ASI's survey today in Gyanvapi mosque

      - The Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI) will continue to conduct its scientific survey of the Gyanvap mosque in Varanasi on August 7 - the fourth day of the survey.
      - Advocates representing the Hindu body have said that the survey might start on a delayed note today, due to the ongoing celebrations of the fifth Monday of the Hindu month of "Sawan".
      - The Hindu body representatives also noted that the Muslim body, Anjuman Intezamia Committee, is fully abiding by the court orders, and cooperating in the scientific survey.

    • August 07, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Jammu and Kashmir Infiltration bid Live Updates: Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch district

      - In the early hours of August 7, an infiltration bid was foiled in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials have stated.
      - Army troops in the state's Degwar sector noticed unusual movement in the early hours of the day, and launched an encounter operation, according to officials.
      - Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence), Jammu, said that two terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
      - He further said that one terrorist fell down immediately. "The second terrorist tried to run back, engaged and hit and was seen falling down near LoC," Bartwal noted.

    • August 07, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Curfew to be relaxed between 9 am to 1 pm today in Haryana's Nuh

      - On August 7, a week into the violent clashes that broke out in the district of Nuh in Haryana, the state police continued to barricade and conduct checkings in the district.
      - The curfew in the district will be lifted temporarily between 9 am and 1 pm, as per authorities.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 07, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

      Manipur violence Live Updates: Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur

      - The Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) on August 6 withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur.
      - The KPA's decision comes amid the flaring ethnictensions in the state that have gripped the state since May 3.
      - The KPA President, Tongmang Haokip, wrote to the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, informing about the party's decision to detach itself from the BJP-led government in the state.

    • August 07, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      Manipur violence Live Updates: Centre to send additional central forces to Manipur amid reports of fresh violence

      - The Centre has decided to send additional 10 companies of central forces to the violence-hit state of Manipur.
      - This came after incidents of fresh violence were reported in the state.
      - Between August 5 and August 6, six more people have been reported dead amid the ongoing clashes in the state.

    • August 07, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Free bus services to be available to CET centres today in five Haryana districts

      - On August 7, free bus services will be provided to CET centres in the districts of Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar and Panipat for CET examinees.
      - Free bus services were provided on August 6 as well, for the examinees amid the communal tensions in the state.

    • August 07, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Banks and ATMS to re-open in Haryana's Nuh on trial basis today

      - As per an order issued by the Nuh district magistrate on August 6, banks and ATMs will be open for services on August 7 on a trial basis.
      - In banks, financial activities will be conducted between 11 am and 2 pm, while ATM services will be available in the district till 3 pm on August 7.

      -Financial institutions in the districts of Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, Pingawan, and municipal corporation areas will also open for a short window on August 7, as per officials.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market