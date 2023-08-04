Gyanvapi mosque survey LIVE Updates: ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque today; Muslim body moves SC against HC order

Aug 04, 2023 / 07:49 am

Gyanvapi mosque survey LIVE Updates: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on August 4 following the Allahabad High Court's orders. Security has been beefed up in and around the mosque complex ahead of the survey.

The Allahabad HC, on August 3, permitted the ASI to conduct the survey of the mosque complex.

The ASI will conduct a survey of the mosque complex, which stands right next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple,