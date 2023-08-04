Gyanvapi mosque survey LIVE Updates: ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque today; Muslim body moves SC against HC order

- The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex at around 7:30 am on August 4 to begin its survey of the mosque complex.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on August 4 following the Allahabad High Court's orders. Security has been beefed up in and around the mosque complex ahead of the survey. The ASI team arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex at around 7:30 am on August 4 to begin its survey of the mosque complex.
The Allahabad HC, on August 3, permitted the ASI to conduct the survey of the mosque complex.
The ASI will conduct a survey of the mosque complex, which stands right next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple,
Following the high court's judgement, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the Supreme Court against the judgement on August 3. Advocate Nizam Pasha has mentioned the matter before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and has sought an urgent hearing of the case.
The Allahabad HC has ordered the ASI Director to conduct a detailed scientific investigation of the modern structure by using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Survey, Excavation, Dating method and other modern techniques. It has also ordered the ASI to conduct GPR survey right below the three domes of the building in question and conduct excavation, if needed.
