Lateral Recruitment in GOI: UPSC recommends 31 candidates for joint secretary, director-level posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has approved the names of 31 senior officials across central ministries.

This includes three joint secretaries, in the Department of Revenue at the Finance mInistry, Department of Commerce and the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, as well as 19 directors across ministries.

UPSC on October 8 recommended the names of the candidates for lateral recruitment to the posts of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary to various ministries in the government.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) had requested the UPSC on December 14, 2020, and February 12, 2021, to select suitable persons.to join the government.

Accordingly, the UPSC had launched an online recruitment application for joint secretary, director-level posts on February 6 with the closing date as March 22, 2021, and for Deputy Secretary Level Posts on March 20, 2021, with the closing date as May 3, 2021.

In response, a total of 295 applications for joint secretary-level posts, 1,247 applications for director-level posts, and 489 applications for deputy secretary-level posts were received.

On the basis of the online application forms submitted by the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from September 27 to October 8, 2021, and 31 candidates were been recommended as per the enclosed list.

