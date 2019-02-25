App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Late Army Major’s wife after topping SSB: I decided to join forces, wear his stars on our uniform

After training for a year at the Officers Training Academy from April this year, she will be inducted into the Army as a Lieutenant in March 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gauri Prasad Mahadik was married to Major Ganesh Prasad for only two years when her world came crashing down. In 2017, Major Prasad died in a fire mishap near the Indo-China border in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

After mourning his death for months, she realised she needed to do more than just sit and cry as her husband always wanted to see her happy and smiling. That’s when she decided to quit her job and join the forces and make her husband proud.

She was working as a company secretary before she decided to sit for Services Selection Board (SSB) exams in the ‘widow’ category. The 31-year-old competed with 16 candidates and came out with flying colours, topping the exams in her second attempt.

Gauri’s decision to sit for the exams and continue Major Prasad’s legacy was a tribute from her to her late husband.

Speaking about this, she told ANI: "I am a qualified lawyer and company secretary and was employed but after the death of my husband I left the job and started preparing for the armed forces. I was determined to join the army as a tribute to my husband and the uniform which I will wear after commissioning will become ours... mine and my husband's."
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #India #Indian Army

