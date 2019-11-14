Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, say hospital sources

Renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted into a hospital earlier this week, is showing "signs of improvement" but will take "time to recover", hospital sources said on November 14.

"She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it," a hospital insider told PTI.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of November 11.

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs across languages.

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.