Lata Mangeshkar in ICU, tests positive for COVID-19

Lata Mangeshkar (File image: Reuters)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital on January 11 after having tested positive for COVID-19, reported PTI.

The 92-year-old singer is in the ICU ward at the Breach Candy hospital and her symptoms are mild, her niece Rachna confirmed to the news agency. "She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care, Rachana said. She will be fine. But it is going to take a while because of her age. And also, COVID-19 takes seven days," she added.

In 2021, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar had donated Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for coronavirus-related works in Maharashtra. Following this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked the melody queen for her gesture and urged citizens to contribute towards the state government's relief measures.

(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)