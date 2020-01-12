App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Last of the 4 illegal apartment complexes demolished in Kochi

The 55-meter high "Golden Kayaloram", the smallest among the four buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, was demolished at around 2.30 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image of Kochi.
Representative Image of Kochi.

The last of the four illegal apartment complexes here was razed down through controlled implosion method on Sunday, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court over three months ago.

The 55-meter high "Golden Kayaloram", the smallest among the four buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, was demolished at around 2.30 pm.

The Jain Coral Cove, also 55-metre high, was demolished at around 11.03 am. On Saturday, two complexes -- H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene -- were razed down.

Close
The apex court had held all the four were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms and ordered their demolition.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 12, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Kochi building demolition

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.