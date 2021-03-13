Last Drop: Meet the hunters of rare spirits

Earlier this week, London-based The Last Drop Distillers announced the founding of The Assembly, a global panel of spirits experts that will add an extra dimension to their singular offerings. The experts include Michael d’Souza, the master distiller of Paul John, Richard Seale from Foursquare rum, widely believed to be the world’s best rum, and Louis McGuane, founder of JJ Corry Irish whiskey.

The group of experts will help, says The Last Drop, “inspire and drive its pursuit of the extraordinary”. ‘Pursuit of the extraordinary’ is, more or less, what The Last Drop is known for. Founded in 2008 by the late Tom Jago, the famed liquor executive who helped create Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Baileys Irish Cream, and his equally accomplished friend and colleague James Espey, The Last Drop hunts down forgotten spirits maturing in forlorn warehouses and cellars and releases them in extremely limited editions.

Over the past 12 years, the company, which was acquired by American drinks giant Sazerac in 2014, has released just 21 offerings comprising fewer than 9,000 bottles. These have included 32 bottles of a 1961 Dumbarton single-grain scotch whisky (32 bottles worldwide), a 1969 Glenrothes single malt (271 bottles), a 1947 single estate cognac (186).

Their most recent release, The Autumn Collection 2020, comprises a 1980 Buffalo Trace Bourbon whiskey (240 bottles worldwide), a 43-year-old rum (183 bottles), and a 1959 Vintage Grande Champagne Cognac (21 bottles). The founders’ daughters — Rebecca Jago and Beanie Espey — have steered the company since 2014. Jago spoke to MoneyControl about the joys of unearthing rare spirits and potential collaborations with the likes of Paul John and Foursquare.

Rebecca Jago

What do you look for when you go hunting for rare spirits?

Old, rare, fresh, and, above all, delicious. That’s the acid test. There are spirits that taste of the past but are also vibrant at the same time. We see ourselves as curators and custodians of these spirits. In a way, we are treasure hunters.

How do you set about finding the spirits that eventually become your releases?

You keep talking to people in the business. I have been fortunate to be able to tap into my dad’s and James’s connections in the industry and build on those relationships. Sometimes, you get an email that eventually leads you to a great whisky that has been sitting unnoticed for years. At other times, it is even more exciting. The Vintage Grande Champagne Cognac that we recently released belonged to a family-run distillery near Cognac. It was hidden in a barn before the second World War and discovered over six decades later by the distiller’s grandson. So, you have to keep talking to people you know and meet, and one day you might get a call and the person at the other end would say, “I might have something for you.”

Your father and James Espey started The Last Drop as a hobby. How has the company evolved since you took over?

It is still a small operation, but we’ve also made it more structured and process-oriented. Being part of Sazerac has helped, of course. We get to tap into their network, and we have gradually had access to more funds. Sazerac has helped our brand grow enormously in the US, and like them, we are also learning to think long term, and have begun planning for the next four to five decades. Last year, we also got on board our master blender Colin Scott. Colin was the master blender at Chivas Brothers for several years.

We are looking very closely at Japanese whisky and would love to release a Japanese blended whisky. We are also looking at Armagnac and tequila, as well as market-specific releases, like, say, baiju. The US is our biggest market, so bourbon and whisky will be our mainstays, but we are also working on creating bespoke blends, where connoisseurs work with our staff to create a unique blend for their friends and family.

What do you hope to achieve with The Assembly?

The members of The Assembly are all world leaders in their respective fields and their areas of expertise range from Indian whisky to cognac. With them by our side, we will, apart from being curators of rare spirits, also become creators of exclusive spirits through the launch of a series of signature blends created by them. Our next release will be a limited-edition 50 YO blended scotch whisky created by Colin Scott. And, who knows, maybe in the future, our customers will be sipping an aged Paul John-The Last Drop collaboration.