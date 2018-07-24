App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Last date for crop insurance scheme in Maharashtra extended to July 31

The deadline for submitting online applications under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme in Maharashtra was to end today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The last date for applying for benefits under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme in Maharashtra has been extended till July 31 by the Centre on the state government's request, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today.

The deadline for submitting online applications under the scheme for farmers was to end today.

"The (last) date for (applying) for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima (crop insurance) scheme has been extended till July 31 on the state government's request," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted Fadnavis as saying.

The chief minister was speaking at a review meeting on crop loan disbursement and other issues related to the agriculture department at secretariat here.

Fadnavis interacted with district collectors, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil in Sangli and Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot in Kolhapur through video conferencing.

He asked the district collectors to ensure maximum number of farmers get benefit by extension of the scheme's deadline.

The CM said local administration should assist farmers while submitting online applications for crop insurance.

The statement said preventive step on pink bollworm (a pest in cotton farming) was discussed at the meet and Fadnavis asked the collectors to look into the issue personally and inform the government immediately if any assistance was required.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 09:28 pm

