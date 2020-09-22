Last date for Aadhaar-ration card linking is September 30; here's a step-by-step guide

The Centre had earlier this year extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with ration cards until September 30.

Both these official documents -- an Aadhaar card and a ration card -- are key identity proofs. A ration card enables you to avail fuel and foodgrains offered by the government at subsidised rates.

Now one is also required to link one's Aadhaar number with the ration card in order to receive maximum benefits of social welfare schemes.

The documents you need: Photocopies of your ration card, along with the original for on-site verification, copies of Aadhaar cards of all family members, photocopy of Aadhaar card of the head of the family, passport size photograph of the head of the family, and a copy of the bank passbook in case bank account is not linked with the Aadhaar.

The two documents can be linked via online as well as offline mode. Here's how.

The ration card-Aadhaar card link process is quick and convenient. Follow the below mentioned steps for the same.

First of all, you need to visit the official Aadhaar linking website and click on “Start Now”.

You need to enter the address details here, including the district and state you reside in.

Choose the benefit type as ration card from the given options.

You now need to choose the scheme name, which is ration card.

Provide your Aadhaar number, ration card number, email address and mobile number.

You will now receive an OTP on the registered mobile number you have provided in the form.

Enter the OTP.

You will receive a notification informing you that the application procedure is complete.

Now the application will be verified and on successful verification, your Aadhaar card will be linked to the ration card.

You can link Aadhaar with the ration card offline as per your convenience. You need to follow below mentioned steps for the same.

Get photocopies of your Aadhaar card and of all the members in the family as well as the copy of your ration card.

Carry a photocopy of the bank passbook as well if you have not linked your Aadhaar card to your bank account.

You will also need to carry passport sized photographs of the head of the family and submit all the documents at the ration office.

You will receive a notification in the form of an email or an SMS after the documents have reached the relevant department.

The documents will be processed and you will receive a notification after your ration cardissuccessful linked with Aadhaar .