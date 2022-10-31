Last 3 years saga of sad stories in JK, no improvement in major sectors: National Conference

Representative Image

The National Conference on Monday said the three years of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory have come as a "huge disappointment" to the people and claimed the security situation has deteriorated.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which came into existence on October 31 that year.

"Last three years have seen huge disappointments and discontentment amongst the people. Jammu and Kashmir has hardly seen any improvement in any major sectors and instead conditions have worsened," National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq told PTI.

Sadiq alleged that the security situation has deteriorated to such a point that common people are not feeling safe anymore. "They (the government) have failed to provide a sense of security to not only the common people but to minorities as well," he said.

No recruitment has taken place since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was repealed and the state was turned into two union territories, the NC spokesperson said.

"There has been no fresh recruitment and instead the ones, which were in the pipeline during the time of an elected government, were shelved for frivolous reasons," he said.

The power sector has seen no improvement and no new projects have been started, Sadiq claimed.

"Roads are in dilapidated condition. The economic condition of an average citizen has worsened and the most unfortunate is the absence of a democratic setup in Jammu and Kashmir where people cannot get their grievance redressed. So its been a saga of sad stories," he said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, however, saw the situation differently and said that there was peace and calm on the ground.

"In the last three years, we have seen that there is peace and calm on the ground. Whether it is in the hearts of the people, one cannot be sure," he said.

The former minister said that the tourism sector also saw a boom with visitors returning to Valley in numbers this year.

"However, we continue to be denied the right to a democracy and people do not have their representatives to tend to their issues," Bukhari said.

On the development scenario, he said construction of roads and buildings was a usual practice of all types of governments and there was nothing special about it in the past three years as well.