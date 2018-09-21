App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Last 20 years has seen very positive curve in India-US ties: Ambassador Navtej Sarna

Sarna, addressing the Jaipur Literature Festival hosted at Asia Society here Thursday, emphasised that in defence, politics, counter-terrorism, India's economic story and the diaspora play a crucial role in bilateral ties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The relationship between India and the US has grown over the past two decades and there is a "very positive curve" in bilateral ties, India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna has said.

Sarna, addressing the Jaipur Literature Festival hosted at Asia Society here Thursday, emphasised that in defence, politics, counter-terrorism, India's economic story and the diaspora play a crucial role in bilateral ties.

"What we miss sometimes is the one unchanging factor that is the commonalities of culture, of open system and of debate" in the two nations.

“Twenty years ago, we were just coming out of (an) estranged democracies stage. Since then, the last 20 years you see a very positive curve in India-US relations,” he said.

In a celebration of India, prominent arts organisation Asia Society is hosting a series of events, including exhibitions, highlighting the country's “multidimensional aspects” through the lens of culture, business and policy.

The ‘Season of India' is a series of programmes and special events on India's arts and culture that is being held in conjunction with the exhibition The Progressive Revolution: Modern Art for a New India, on view at Asia Society Museum from September 14 through January 20, 2019.

As part of the ‘Season of India', the Jaipur Literature Festival returned to New York, presenting a series of conversations by some of the world's leading authors, thinkers, and performers.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 02:07 pm

