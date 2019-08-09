App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen and Toubro, HDFC, Paytm contribute Rs 14.80 cr to Bihar CM's relief fund

A cheque of Rs 10 crore was presented to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by the CEO and MD of Larsen and Toubro Shailesh Roy in presence of assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top officials of Larsen and Toubro Ltd, HDFC Bank and Paytm have donated about Rs 15 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Bihar.

HDFC Banks head for the eastern region Sandeep Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs four crore to Kumar, while Paytm donated Rs 80 lakh, the release said.

The chief minister lauded the three corporate entities for displaying their commitment towards social causes.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 09:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

