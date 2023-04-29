 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Large presence of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean region, India keeping close watch: Navy chief

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the Indian Navy is seized of the docking of various PLA Navy ships at ports in Pakistan, and it is "keeping a watch on it".

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (File image: ANI)

There is a "large presence" of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region and India keeps a "very close watch" on the developments in the region to protect and preserve its national interests in the maritime domain, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

During an interaction at a conclave in New Delhi, he also said that the Indian Navy is seized of the docking of various PLA Navy ships at ports in Pakistan, and it is "keeping a watch on it".

Asked about the threat aspects, the Navy chief spoke of both conventional and non-conventional threats, besides those emerging from what he described as "silent and inclusive paradigm" resulting in a "web of threats" that are emerging.

The Indian Navy's role is to protect, promote and preserve national interests in the maritime domain, wherever they are, and it asses the threats and challenges.