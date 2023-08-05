English
    Gyanvapi ASI Survey Live Updates: Sudhir Tripathi, lawyer of the Hindu side urges people to cooperate

    As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, "The survey starts at 9 am today...It is the second day of the survey...We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible...We are showing full cooperation and involvement. They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon...The survey will clarify everything"

      ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today
      Gyanvapi ASI Survey Live Updates: One of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee comments on ASI survey


      "We will support it," says Mumtaz Ahmad, one of the lawyers for Anjuman Committee, on ASI survey in Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

    • August 05, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

    • August 05, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

      Delhi Rains Live Updates: Roads waterlogged near Badarpur metro station


      Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi

    • August 05, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Delhi Rains Live Updates: Rainfall witnessed in several parts of Delhi


      Rainfall lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from the sultry weather. Visuals from East Delhi.

    • August 05, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Laptop and tablet import curb Live Updates: Government defers implementation of import restrictions


      Government defers implementation of import restriction order on laptops, computers, tablet computers by about three months till October 31, move that gives more time to electronic companies to import these devices without licence

