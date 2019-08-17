Landline services in 17 exchanges of Kashmir restored

Landline services in 17 exchanges of the Kashmir Valley were restored on August 17, officials said.

Seventeen out of a little over 100 telephone exchanges were made operational. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area, airport of Srinagar district.

The landline services have been restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir. In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas.

In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.