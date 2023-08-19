English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Land grab case: Ghazipur court rejects Abbas Ansari's bail plea

    A court here has rejected the bail plea of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a case of getting a plot of land registered in his name and that of his mother in a fraudulent manner.

    PTI
    August 19, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    Abbas Ansari (Image: News18)

    Abbas Ansari (Image: News18)

    A court here has rejected the bail plea of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a case of getting a plot of land registered in his name and that of his mother in a fraudulent manner. Special judge of the MP-MLA court, Arvind Mishra, on Friday rejected the bail plea of the MLA from Mau who is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the prosecution lawyer said.

    Special judge of the MP-MLA court, Arvind Mishra, on Friday rejected the bail plea of the MLA from Mau who is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the prosecution lawyer said.

    Narrating the details of the case, the lawyer said lekhpal Satyapal had on August 19, 2020, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station alleging that the deed of registration of a barren plot of land in Mohammad Patti under the names of Ravindra Sharma, Shrikant Upadhyay and Nandlal was cancelled by the then district magistrate. The land was declared barren again but Abbas Ansari and his mother Afsa got it registered in their names in a fraudulent manner, the lawyer added. The case was registered against 12 people.

    The land was declared barren again but Abbas Ansari and his mother Afsa got it registered in their names in a fraudulent manner, the lawyer added. The case was registered against 12 people.

    PTI
    Tags: #Bharatiya Samaj Party #land grab case
    first published: Aug 19, 2023 12:49 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!