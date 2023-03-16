 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on March 25; not to be arrested this month, HC told

Mar 16, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel's statement that the agency was not thinking about arresting Tejashwi Yadav in this month.

The CBI on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court it will not arrest Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav this month, after which the politician agreed he will appear before the central probe agency on March 25 for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Following the assurance, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Tejashwi Yadav, submitted to the court his client will appear on March 25 before the investigating officer at CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 am.

Noting the submissions by both the parties, the high court disposed of the petition, in which Tejashwi Yadav has sought quashing of summons issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.