App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Land border crossing between Mizoram and Myanmar inaugurated

The opening of these checkpoints will facilitate travel on both sides .

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Chief Minister of Myanmar's Chin state Salai Lian Luai and Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister H Rohluna jointly inaugurated the land border crossing between the two countries in Zowkhawtar village today, an official statement said.

The two leaders expressed hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing the friendship between Myanmar and India.

The two leaders crossed the bridge over Mizoram-Myanmar border river Tiau at the Rih Sector Border Trade Point on foot, it said.

Another check-post at Tamu-Moreh was also thrown open today.

"The landmark Land Border Crossing Agreement between India and Myanmar, signed on May 11, 2018, has been brought into effect with the simultaneous opening of international entry-exit checkpoints at the Tamu-Moreh and the Rihkhawdar-Zowkhawtar border between Myanmar and India," a statement by the Indian Embassy in Yangon said.

The opening of these checkpoints will facilitate travel on both sides as people holding passports and valid visa will be allowed to exit and enter through these border check posts, it added.

Luai thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for opening the border posts.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 09:03 am

tags #India #Mizoram #Myanmar

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.