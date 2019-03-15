App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Land allotment for Bal Thackeray memorial valid, legal: Bombay High Court

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said the land was allotted at a "nominal" rate of Re 1 for a lease period of 30 years and that such allotments had been made in the past for setting up of memorials of revered persons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BMC told the Bombay High Court that due process of law has been followed before allotting land in central Mumbai to set up a memorial for late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said the land was allotted at a "nominal" rate of Re 1 for a lease period of 30 years and that such allotments had been made in the past for setting up of memorials of revered persons.

The civic body filed its affidavit on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice N H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar, in response to two petitions filed by activist Bhagwanji Rayani and NGO Jan Mukti Morcha, challenging the government's decision to convert the Mayor's bungalow in Shivaji Park into a memorial for the late Shiv Sena supremo.

The petitions were filed in April 2017 when the government had proposed to set up the memorial.

related news

The BMC affidavit filed by Parag Masurkar, assistant commissioner (estate), claimed that as per amendment to section 92 (dd-1) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, the civic body chief can grant lease of any property/land owned by the BMC to any person/trust at a nominal rate of Re 1 per year.

"The plot in question at Shivaji Park has been allotted to the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Trust at a nominal rate of Re 1 per year for a lease period of 30 years considering the aims and objectives for social and public purposes," the affidavit said.

The corporation, in its affidavit, added that this was not the first time such a decision was taken and that in the past land was leased at nominal rates to public trusts for setting up of memorials of revered persons.

"The allotment in favour of the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak is valid and legal and done after following due process of law," the affidavit said.

The government's counsel Milind Sathe on Thursday told the court that such decisions of the state government cannot be questioned by way of a public interest litigation before the court of law.

"Unless there is violation of law or rules, the state government's decision to set up a memorial for a revered person cannot be put under judicial review," Sathe said.

The bench posted the petitions for hearing after two weeks.

The petitions challenged the government's decision allocating Rs 100 crore budget for the memorial.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Bal Thackeray #BMC #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Hamid Movie Review: The Star of Aijaz Khan Film is Definitely Talha Ar ...

DMK Announces List of LS Constituencies Allotted to Itself, Allies

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside ...

Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, S ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.