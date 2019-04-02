App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu telephones people despite serving prison sentences: Nitish Kumar

Kumar also expressed strong displeasure with BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Husain blaming his JD(U) for his being denied a ticket from Bhagalpur which he had lost in 2014 but had represented previously.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday accused his arch rival and RJD chief Lalu Prasad of being in touch with his associates through telephone in contravention of the rules applicable to those serving prison sentence.

The charge made by Kumar, who heads JD(U), was denied by Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who said he himself has not been able to talk to his father for more than a month.

In an interview to a private news channel which is likely to be telecast later this week, but excerpts of which are telecast by news channels, Kumar spoke about Prashant Kishor, a formal poll strategist who was inducted by him into the JD(U) last year, denying that he has been sidelined in the party.

Kumar also expressed strong displeasure with BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Husain blaming his JD(U) for his being denied a ticket from Bhagalpur which he had lost in 2014 but had represented previously.

related news

It is well known that Lalu keeps telephoning people, rules may be damned, Kumar said.

While denying the charge, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed it has been more than a month since I had a word with my father. People meet Prasad on Saturdays, as per the jail manual, and Kumar is making a baseless allegation out of fear that he may be beaten during the Lok Sabha polls.

Prasad is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases that pertain to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury during the period he was the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar in the early 1990s.

He is currently lodged at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi on account of multiple ailments.

The Bihar CM also spoke candidly about Prashant Kishor, who after being inducted in the party by Kumar last year was catapulted to the post of national vice-president within a short time.

I have excellent relations with Prashant and he has great regard for me. He also gets due respect in the party but if he has any misgivings, it is another matter, Kumar said in response to a query about speculations that Kishor has fallen out of favour with the party boss, resulting in his being sidelined.

He is not at all sidelined. He is among our campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls but in politics things do happen, Kumar said apparently referring to Kishor being kept out of strategic decisions like decision on candidates.

About the impression that being the party's national vice-president Kishor was no. 2 in the party, Kumar said numbers are a matter of analysis.

Kumar's statement was in sync with his earlier stance wherein he had dismissed talks of Kishor being his political successor with the remark successions take place in a monarchy.

He also stressed that working as a political strategist for different parties is different from starting career as a politician as Kishor is now doing.

Kumar also expressed strong displeasure with BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Husain blaming his JD(U) for his being denied a ticket from Bhagalpur which he had lost in 2014 but had represented previously.

I am told he (Husain) is a member of his party's state election committee. Does he not know that we never pressed for Bhagalpur. And does he not even remember that when he first got elected from the constituency, it was through a by-election necessitated by Sushil Kumar Modi (Deputy CM) vacating the seat and my pushing his candidature, Kumar said.

The only seat the JD-U insisted on was Darbhanga, which finally went to BJP, he said. I would like the BJP to come out with an explanation which could clear the air and would advise him (Husain) to refrain from making comments which could be detrimental to him, Kumar warned.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nitish Kumar #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Lok Sabha Elections: ShareChat Has Over 40 Million Daily Active Users, ...

Open to Flexibility, Says Rahul Gandhi on AAP Alliance, But Gathbandha ...

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to be shot in Maharashtra and Gujarat

War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress ...

Key Takeaways From Congress Manifesto For Lok Sabha Elections

Opposition Leaders Call Kiren Rijiju’s Assurance on Citizenship Bill ...

Mexican Rocker Armando Vega Gil Commits Suicide After #MeToo Accusatio ...

35 People Including Bride Taken Ill After Eating Food at Wedding

Umar Akmal Fined For Night Out in Dubai

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF pro ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequ ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.