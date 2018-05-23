App
May 23, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Mumbai hospital

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was today admitted to the city-based Asian Heart Institute. Prasad (69), who had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago, had sought an appointment with renowned heart surgeon Ramakant Panda at the institute, sources close to his family had said earlier.

The former Bihar chief minister, convicted in fodder scam cases, has been granted a six-week bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

"A team of five doctors -- a general surgeon, physician, nephrologist, diabetologist and cardiologist -- has been put together to examine and treat him as required," the hospital said in a statement here. Prasad, who was in jail since December 23 last year after being sentenced in a fodder scam case, was subsequently convicted and sentenced to jail in two more fodder scam cases.

