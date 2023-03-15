 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi appear before Delhi court in land-for-job scam case

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Lalu Yadav, 74, who underwent a kidney transplant recently and was in a wheel chair, reached the Rouse Avenue court around 10 am but proceedings were delayed.

RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti appeared before a Delhi court on Wednesday in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

The family appeared before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 am.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.