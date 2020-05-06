App
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lakshmi Machine Works resumes operations at production units

It had suspended operations at the company from March 24 following the governments' directive aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Textile machinery-manufacturer Lakshmi Machine Works has resumed operations at its production facilities with limited manpower.

"..based on new directives from the Central and state governments, we'd like to inform that our operations resumed on Wednesday with minimal workforce," the Tamil Nadu- based company said in a regulatory filing.

The necessary precautionary measures in line with the standard operating procedures by the government authorities were taken up, the company said.

Lakshmi Machine Works had suspended operations at the company from March 24 following the governments' directive aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Lakshmi Machine Works

