Lakshadweep Administrator and former J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma passes away

Dineshwar Sharma was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in October last year.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 04:37 PM IST
Dineshwar Sharma was reportedly under treatment at a hospital in Chennai.
Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma, who was the former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and served as the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), passed away on December 4.

Sharma was reportedly under treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter-terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted while condoling Sharma's death.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Sharma was appointed as the Administrator of the Union Territory in October last year. An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Sharma belonged to the Kerala cadre and had joined the service in 1979.

He took over as the 25th Director of IB in 2014.

Sharma was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997 followed by the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Dineshwar Sharma #India #Politics
first published: Dec 4, 2020 04:37 pm

