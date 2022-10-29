English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Lakhs turned overage waiting for UP Police recruitment, alleges Varun Gandhi

    The Lok Sabha BJP MP from Pilibhit has been critical of the party governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre over a host of issues.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    File image of Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

    File image of Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said lakhs of youths have become overage for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police after waiting for it for four years.

    ''No recruitment was done and nor was any hope offered. They (youths) have been raising their voice on social media but there is no redressal,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

    ''The same students, if they hit the streets, will be called troublemakers. Isn't this injustice,'' Gandhi asked.

    The Lok Sabha BJP MP from Pilibhit has been critical of the party governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre over a host of issues.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #BJP MP Varun Gandhi #UP Police recruitment #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 01:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.