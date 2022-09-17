Lakhs of mothers blessing me today: PM Modi, says women of new India breaking the glass ceiling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he enjoys the blessings of lakhs of mothers and described women as his biggest strength and inspiration.

Addressing a convention of self-help groups at Karahal in Sheopur district after releasing three of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia earlier in the day into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park, PM Modi said his mother would be very much pleased with the outpouring of blessings from women. The prime minister said if he is not occupied with anything important he prefers to celebrate his birthday with his mother, who lives in Gandhinagar, to seek her blessings.

PM Modi also said normally he doesn't remember his birthday, but on Saturday he was blessed by lakhs of women, which will make his mother very happy. Just now, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke about my birthday. Normally, I don't remember it. If not engaged with anything important I prefer to seek my mother's blessings on the occasion; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me, Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, told the large gathering of women.

Modi said his mother will be very happy to see that he was blessed by a large number of women. The prime minister released three of the eight cheetahs into a special enclosure at the KNP under the ambitious reintroduction project, seven decades after the fastest land animal went extinct in the country. The rest five cheetahs were released by Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and other leaders.

Modi said cheetahs were brought to the KNP as the country has a lot of faith in local people. He said he was confident that people will ensure the protection and conservation of cheetahs and not break his trust in them. In his address, the prime minister asked people to stand at their place to welcome cheetahs and as a mark of respect for the people of Namibia for fulfilling the long-pending wish of Indians.

Referring to women's power, the prime minister said irrespective of the field, if women's representation is increased, success is guaranteed. He cited the example of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Swacch Bharat Abhiyan became successful as it was led by women, he said.

The prime minister said his government has made all kinds of efforts to strengthen women's SHGs in the last eight years.

"Today, over eight crore women are associated with SHGs and the government aims to get at least one woman from each poor family on SHGs," the PM said. "To ensure the role of women in the rural economy and to explore new possibilities for them, the government is continuously working. Products made by them are being provided to a larger market through the 'One-district-one-product' scheme," PM Modi said.

He said September is being observed as the nutrition month and due to India's efforts, the United Nations has decided to observe 2023 as the year of coarse cereals. The prime minister said the Centre has decided to serve at least one dish made from coarse cereals to the visiting foreign dignitaries.

He said women's empowerment ensures that their role in society is also strengthened. Observing that his government has opened all doors which were earlier closed for women, the prime minister said, "Today, daughters are not only taking admission in Sainik schools but are also joining armed forces and becoming commandos". There has been a massive difference between India in the last century and the present Naya Bharat in the form of women's power, Modi said.

"In the New India, women are flying their flags high from Panchayat Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the PM said apparently referring to Droupadi Murmu joining the office of President in July. Women all over – mothers and sisters – are my strength and inspiration, he said.

He praised SHGs in Madhya Pradesh for planting 10 lakh saplings on Saturday, which he said, "reflects their commitment towards the environment".

The prime minister said SHGs have now become national-level help groups as they are committed to playing an important role in making a developed and aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) India. On the occasion, he launched skill centres for women and handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to a woman member of Maruti Nandan SHG.

Madhya Pradesh governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on the occasion. Chouhan said with the arrival of cheetahs in KNP, land rates have gone by 20-25 times. He said the arrival of cheetahs will generate employment and boost tourism in the area.