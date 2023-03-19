 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Lakhs of farmers headed to Delhi for 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Monday: SKM

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

The 'kisan mahapanchayat' will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the SKM, an umbrella body of farmers' union, had said last month.

(Representative Image: AP)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan on March 20.

The 'kisan mahapanchayat' will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the SKM, an umbrella body of farmers' union, had said last month.

Lakhs of farmers from various states and union territories are headed to Delhi to attend the 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Delhi on March 20, the SKM said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference here, SKM leader Darshan Pal said, "The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021 and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers." The SKM spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.