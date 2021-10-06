Lakhimpur Violence: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on October 11

NCP Leader Jayant Patil called for the bandh on October 11.



'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) calls for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil

(File pic) pic.twitter.com/e1RGziNHem — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a statewide bandh in Maharashtra on October 11, against the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri leading to the death of four farmers on October 3. The bandh was announced by Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Jayant Patil.

The announcement comes after the Maharashtra Cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the ministers stood in silence as a mark of respect and described the deaths as unfortunate.

Also Read| Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ajay Mishra defends son, denies reports of BJP whip

Patil moved the resolution to pay tributes to the deceased farmers which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat from the Congress party and Industries Minister Subhash Desai from Shiv Sena.

All the three parties of the MVA- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- have criticized the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the deaths of four farmers.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar warned the BJP that it will have to pay a heavy price for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and asserted that the entire opposition is with the farmers.

Describing the violence as an "attack on farmers", Pawar, a former Union Agriculture Minister, said its responsibility lies with the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and the "people will show them their place."

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called for joint action by the opposition against the oppression by the government in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said the BJP government at the Centre or in Uttar Pradesh is 'scared' of the Gandhi siblings. He demanded the dismissal of the Modi government.

Also Read | Opposition adopted negative attitude in sensitive Lakhimpur Kheri incident: UP govt

Four of the eight people who died in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation heads for Lakhimpur Kheri after showdown with UP police

While the first three were allegedly lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers' protest against Maurya's visit to Ajay Mishra's native place. The UP Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made so far.