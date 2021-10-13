MARKET NEWS

Lakhimpur violence case: Ashish Mishra denied bail, two more arrested

Ankit Das and Latif alias Kale, who appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), were taken in custody after questioning and produced in court which sent them in judicial remand for 14 days.

PTI
October 13, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

Two more persons were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur violence, while a court denied bail to the main accused, Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

Ankit Das and Latif alias Kale, who appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), were taken in custody after questioning and produced in court which sent them in judicial remand for 14 days, official sources said. With this, the total number of people arrested in connection with the mowing down of four farmers here on October 3 has gone to six.

While the police sought their custody for interrogation, their lawyer opposed it saying no recovery is to be done from them. The court reserved its order on the application for police remand of the two, they said.
Tags: #Ashish Mishra #Farmers protest #Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
first published: Oct 13, 2021 07:12 pm

